USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
USNA opened at $91.72 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.