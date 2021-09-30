USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

USNA opened at $91.72 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

