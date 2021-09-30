USD Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.07 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion and approximately $3.07 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.07 or 0.06892822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00107218 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 31,539,648,964 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.