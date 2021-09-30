USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $152.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.39 or 1.00314511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.06879059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00757680 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

