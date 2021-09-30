UTU Protocol (UTU) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $113,745.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

