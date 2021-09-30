V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. V.F. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.