Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CAO Sells $60,180.75 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $8.54 on Thursday, reaching $334.05. 364,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.72 and a 1-year high of $353.90.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.