Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 453,580 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 8.35% of Blucora worth $70,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 5,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $772.90 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

