Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,635 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Acushnet worth $63,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,941,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

