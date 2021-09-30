Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,050 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International accounts for 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.02% of Tempur Sealy International worth $78,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 22,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

