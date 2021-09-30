Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

KLIC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.