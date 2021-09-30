Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,229 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud comprises 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Blackbaud worth $84,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,792.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

