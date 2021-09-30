Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

YUMC stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,447. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

