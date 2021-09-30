Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $20.72 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,246 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.28% of FirstService worth $20,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 15.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstService by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after acquiring an additional 171,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.42. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,231. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $197.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

