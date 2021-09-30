Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,309,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,914 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

TCOM traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 155,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,603. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

