Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $82.74 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,998 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up about 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.07% of Brunswick worth $82,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 15,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brunswick by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,283,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

BC stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,321. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

