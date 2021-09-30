Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $88.11 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,124 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.30% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $88,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.52. 5,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

