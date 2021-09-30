Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $89.22 Million Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642,581 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.69% of Iridium Communications worth $89,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,878. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

