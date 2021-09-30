Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $91.32 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 154,355 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.88% of Gentherm worth $91,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Gentherm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Gentherm by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

