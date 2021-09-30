Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 506,778 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 506,778 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,009,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.71% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.13. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

