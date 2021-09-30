Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,144 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,234,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

