Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144,978 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education comprises 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 3.28% of Laureate Education worth $93,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after acquiring an additional 396,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 387,552 shares during the period. CPV Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 20,166.4% during the first quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,192 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 113.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,687 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Phipps Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock.

LAUR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

