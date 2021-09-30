Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,095 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess makes up about 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.49% of MarketAxess worth $86,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

MarketAxess stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $421.91. 5,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $408.80 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

