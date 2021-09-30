Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,024 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.62% of Ormat Technologies worth $63,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.87. 2,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,937. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.