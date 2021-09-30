Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 154,968 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154,968 shares during the period. Qualys makes up about 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.81% of Qualys worth $71,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $23,604,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

QLYS stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $84,924.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.