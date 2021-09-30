Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 155,848 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,848 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.04% of Landstar System worth $63,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.51. 1,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.