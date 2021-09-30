Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 157,479 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,479 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.92% of Colliers International Group worth $44,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.08. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,394. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.