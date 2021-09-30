Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 178,303 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,303 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.18% of Euronet Worldwide worth $84,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,618. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.