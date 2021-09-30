Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 249,921 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,921 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.73% of The Ensign Group worth $82,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.71. 1,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.