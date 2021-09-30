Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 318,402 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318,402 shares during the period. Envestnet comprises approximately 2.9% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Envestnet worth $104,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,855,000 after buying an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 27.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

ENV stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.43. 7,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,588. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.68.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

