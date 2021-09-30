Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 385,744 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385,744 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Stantec worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

