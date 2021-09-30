Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 38,810 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.86% of Chemed worth $64,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $469.73. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

