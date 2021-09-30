Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 461,279 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461,279 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 8.37% of Thermon Group worth $47,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thermon Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE THR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

