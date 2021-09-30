Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312,206 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 7.80% of RE/MAX worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 133,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 41,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 322.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,201. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $586.75 million, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

