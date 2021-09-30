Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 2.54% of Tucows worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tucows by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.05 million, a PE ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 0.66. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $94.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tucows Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

