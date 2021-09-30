Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240,318 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Thor Industries worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thor Industries by 23.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.82. 27,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,650. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

