Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,935 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up about 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.14% of Fox Factory worth $74,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,019. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

