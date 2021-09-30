Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

