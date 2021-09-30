Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $183.05. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $128.76 and a 12-month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

