Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $128.76 and a 1 year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.