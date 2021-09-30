Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $105,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 413,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

