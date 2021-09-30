Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 426,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

