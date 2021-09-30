Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $71,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 278,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,542. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

