Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $646,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.67 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

