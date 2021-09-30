Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.58. 15,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,236. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

