Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

