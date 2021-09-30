Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $402.23. 609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.95 and its 200-day moving average is $392.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

