Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.25% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 218,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 237,054 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

