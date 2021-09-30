Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

