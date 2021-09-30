Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

