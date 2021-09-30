Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,548 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 294,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.74 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

